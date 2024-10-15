Former Tottenham scout believes £68m England star will be priced out of move to North London

Eberechi Eze and Kobbie Mainoo in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The future of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze remains a big talking point ahead of the 2025 transfer windows as several of the Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs continue to monitor his situation at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder played a huge role in the Eagles’ positive end to the 2023/24 campaign, producing 11 goals and four assists across 27 league matches.

This earned Eze a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 but it also attracted the likes of Tottenham, who were the main club showing interest in the 26-year-old, alongside others such as Liverpool.

The current season has not started out the way Eze and Crystal Palace would have wanted as the London outfit sit 18th in the Premier League standings having yet to win an English top-flight game.

Should the Palace fail to rectify their early season form, that could see Eze exit the club in 2025, although many clubs will be unwilling to match the £68m release clause in his contract, believes former Man United, Tottenham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze could be priced out of summer move to Tottenham

Should Tottenham or another Premier League club want to sign Eze next summer, it won’t come cheap as Crystal Palace’s chairman Steve Parish will likely demand that the Englishman’s £68m release clause be matched given his importance to the Eagles.

Speaking to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown believes this will price Eze out of a move next summer unless Palace are willing to negotiate.

“I don’t think clubs will be meeting that release clause,” Brown stated. “Somewhere down the line, I would expect him to leave Palace, but they won’t get that price for him.

“Palace have got to have bids on the table before they can start making demands and that didn’t happen in the summer.

“He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that, but I think he’s a player who needs support.

“He needs players around him who can feed him the ball and let him do his thing.”