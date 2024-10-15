liverpool tottenham vicario

Tottenham Hotspur won’t let go of Guglielmo Vicario without a tremendous offer, according to a report from Calcio Mercato.

The fact that Spurs just paid slightly over £17million to sign Guglielmo Vicario may surprise a lot of people. This is due to the fact that his contributions have exceeded his cost since joining in the summer of 2023.

Hugo Lloris was a club legend, so replacing him would always require a lot of work. Vicario, though, was quickly acknowledged by Tottenham supporters as one of their most vital players.

The Italy international has been linked to a return to Serie A in recent weeks, with reports indicating that teams like Inter Milan are keen in his services.

Although Vicario is reportedly considering staying at Spurs, rumors have emerged that offers over £50 million could persuade the team to sell.

Even if a huge offer were to come his way, the board would be foolish to sanction Vicario’s exit given how fast he has shown his abilities at the club.

Though Vicario has been criticized for being among the weakest goalkeeper when it comes to set-pieces, there is no doubting his ability to save shots.