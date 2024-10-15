Trent Alexander-Arnold update has emerged leaving Liverpool worried for his future

Liverpool risk losing Trent Alexander-Arnold for free. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and his long term future at the club remains uncertain.

The England international is not close to agreeing terms on a new deal at the Premier League club at the moment which has opened the door of a move to the La Liga giants.

Football pundit Paul Robinson has already warned Liverpool about the worrying situation they face regarding the contract situation of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

The latest update from Football Insider would be a huge cause of concern for the powers at Anfield.

As per the report, the Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is an admirer of the Liverpool defender since his days of managing Everton in the Premier League.

The Italian tactician wants to make Alexander-Arnold his latest Galactico signing, adding to the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in recent transfer windows.

The long term injury to Dani Carvajal has made signing a new right-back a priority at the Santiago Bernabeu with the Liverpool fan favourite being Real Madrid’s ideal option to replace the Spaniard.

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold is nothing new with Los Blancos keeping an eye on the Premier League star for quite some time now.

The Reds are preparing themselves for the worst case scenario if their right-back decides to leave the club.

There is no guarantee of the Liverpool star staying at the club with interest from the Spanish giants hard to resist for a number of high-profile Premier League players in the past.

Trent Alexander-Arnold edging closer to Liverpool exit?

By the start of January, the defender will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choice which would leave Liverpool in a weaker position to keep the player.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Ancelotti are ready to make their move for the English defender and most of the times, they get what they need in the transfer market.

The 26-year-old’s future is going to be the subject of attention in the media and with every passing week, Liverpool would start getting more worried to keep him at Anfield.