Why Arsenal haven’t copied successful Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer strategy

Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Arsenal have not yet made that much use of Edu’s connections in Brazil in the way that clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid have, despite previous signings like Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos, and amid links with Vitor Reis.

According to Charles Watts, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, this is because Edu and Mikel Arteta would rather have more ready-made players coming to the Emirates Stadium.

While there is a lot of top young talent coming through in Brazil, and Chelsea and Real Madrid have done well to snap up the likes of Estevao Willian, Endrick, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes before they became particularly big names, it seems Arsenal are going for a different approach.

Despite links with another Palmeiras talent in the form of 18-year-old centre-back Reis, Watts expects Edu and Arteta to continue to look for players who can more quickly adapt to the high standards required in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s Vitor Reis links and lack of signings from Brazil explained

“Arsenal fans have been a bit surprised at the club’s reluctance to enter into the Brazilian market of late,” Watts said.

“We’ve seen lots of clubs doing it, particularly Chelsea and of course Real Madrid, but Arsenal have kept their powder dry since the signings of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

“There was an expectation when Edu was appointed that, given his connections in Brazil, the club would look to take advantage of the market over there, but it just hasn’t really happened.

“There are always links and we’ve seen that recently with Vitor Reis, but so far Arsenal have preferred to focus their business on the European market.

“I can’t say for certain why that is, but my hunch is that they have preferred to move for players they believe will acclimatise quicker to the demands of the Premier League.

“Arsenal have been on a rapid rise in the last few years and their approach to building their squad has been carefully managed.

“They have signed project players, but maybe they believe the risk has just been too great when it comes to moving for young Brazilian talent, especially given the transfer fees they are now commanding.”