Arne Slot receives major boost ahead of Chelsea clash as key star now expected to start

Arne Slot will have Alexis Mac Allister fit for Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arne Slot have received a big boost ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Alexis Mac Allister is now expected to start against the Blues following an injury scare last week.

The Argentina international has started every Premier League game for Liverpool this season but was taken off at halftime last time out as the Reds defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 before the international break.

It was uncertain how serious the 25-year-old’s issue was as the midfielder joined up with Argentina for their 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Venezuela and Bolivia.

Mac Allister wasn’t fit enough to appear in the 1-1 draw in Venezuela last week having still been troubled by his muscle injury but returned to action on Tuesday night as the former Brighton star completed 66 minutes against Bolivia before being replaced, reports the Liverpool Echo.

This is a major boost for Arne Slot ahead of the Reds Premier League clash with Chelsea as the Argentine is now expected to start the game at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister provides Liverpool with a major boost ahead of Chelsea

Arne Slot’s midfield three this season has been very settled with Mac Allister being partnered with Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, which is the trio expected to start against Chelsea on Sunday.

Although the Dutch star has been the most impressive of the three throughout the opening phase of the campaign, however, it could be argued that the World Cup winner is the most important.

The 25-year-old has played in every game for Liverpool this season and although he only has one goal contribution to his name, the former Brighton star’s influence is a lot more than that and it will be on display again against Chelsea as Slot’s men look to remain on top of the Premier League.