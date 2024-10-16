“Arsenal would be fantastic” – Striker opens door to a move to Arsenal

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sturm Graz striker Mika Biereth, who left Arsenal just a few months ago in the summer transfer window, has opened up on his desire to play for the Gunners again.

The young striker failed to make his mark at the North London club and he had to spend time on loan away from the Emirates Stadium.

After joining the Gunners from Fulham in 2021, he did not have a positive impact and failed to get near the starting line up at the club.

He had to spend time away from Arsenal on loan spells at RKC Waalwijk, Motherwell and Graz and ultimately, the latter decided to sign him in a permanent move.

The Dane has how expressed his desire to test himself in the Premier League and claimed that he would welcome a return to Arsenal in the future.

He told TV2:

“Things are going well in Sturm Graz. have nothing to complain about right now.

“I play every week at a good level, and now we also play in the Champions League, where I’m still waiting for my first goal.

“If I keep playing well and scoring goals, hopefully a change can come, but right now I’m focused on Sturm and on doing well and scoring goals.

“A return back to Arsenal would be fantastic, but it’s not something I’m focusing on right now.”

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be interested in bringing him back to the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is happy with his attackers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is currently satisfied with his attacking options and that is why he decided against signing a new striker in the summer.

He has complete faith in the ability of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Although the Premier League giants have still been linked with a move for Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

Jesus has been linked with an exit from the club after struggling with fitness issues and failing to make his place in the starting line up at the club.

Sooner or later, the Gunners will enter the market for a new striker and it could well be Biereth who could get the chance to shine at the Emirates Stadium.