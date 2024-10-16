Arsenal can sign transfer target in January for less than his actual release clause

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal transfer target Joan Garcia’s release clause will drop down to £20m from £25m in the January transfer window.

The Espanyol goalkeeper was linked with a move to the Gunners in the summer transfer window and there is every chance that Mikel Arteta’s team could target a move for the Spanish goalkeeper once again.

The Gunners signed Neto from Bournemouth on loan to become their second choice goalkeeper but his loan spell would end next year.

Arteta would target a move for another goalkeeper next summer to become David Raya’s back-up at the club.

Garcia has become one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga and the Gunners could sign him for just £20m in the January transfer window.

However, as per the report, the release clause will rise to £25m again after the 15th of January.

The report has also mentioned that the release clause will rise to £25m if he is called up to the Spain national team.

The Gunners could get the chance of signing the goalkeeper in the next few months as Arteta aims to strengthen his squad.

Aaron Ramsdale was the club’s back up goalkeeper but he left the North London club for more playing time and joined Southampton.

Alex Meret or Joan Garcia? – Arsenal manager has a decision to make

Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret has also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen which direction Arteta and his recruitment team will take in the next few months.

As far as players who could leave the Gunners are concerned, Thomas Partey is attracting interest from Barcelona and a move back to La Liga could interest the defensive midfielder.

Arteta is expected to make changes to the Arsenal squad with reinforcements in the midfield and the attacking positions likely to be made but the goalkeeping position would need his focus in the upcoming transfer windows as well.