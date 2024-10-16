Barcelona want Man City's Erling Haaland (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The media in Spain continue to link Erling Haaland with a move to Barcelona in 2025 as the Catalan club’s president Joan Laporta wants the signing of the Norwegian superstar to mark the opening of the new Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s new stadium is expected to open in some capacity in 2025 after delays pushed it back from its original date at the end of 2024. The iconic arena is undergoing a modern makeover which will likely put it on par with Real Madrid’s upgraded Santiago Bernabeu.

Since the La Liga champions’ new stadium was completed, they have brought superstars to the club in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, leaving Los Blancos’ squad much stronger than their Catalan rivals.

Laporta now wants to do the same at Barcelona and according to Diario AS, the Spanish giants are prepared to go all-out to sign Man City’s Erling Haaland to mark the re-opening of the Nou Camp.

This follows on from a report from SPORT this week which contained similar information.

It said that Laporta will do anything to bring the Norwegian superstar to Spain in 2025 or 2026 as the Barcelona president wants a big name as the face of his project.

The Spanish media seem convinced that Barcelona can make it happen and this would be an incredible acquisition for the Catalan outfit, but they will need to get their finances in order to make it happen.

Can Barcelona afford Man City’s Erling Haaland?

Barcelona are still suffering from major financial issues and they will need time to gather sufficient funds to sign Haaland from Man City as the Premier League club will not make it cheap given that the superstar has a contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027.

This makes the summer transfer window of 2026 a more realistic option for Barcelona rather than 2025 as they will have more time to get their house in order and City would be more open to selling as Haaland will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Should the striker sign a new deal in Manchester that would be a major blow for Barcelona, however, those in Spain are hopeful Lapota can make it happen.