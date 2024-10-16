“How does that work” – Former Chelsea star raises alarm bells over possible transfer exits

Former Chelsea left-back Ryan Bertrand has expressed concern at the Blues possibly ending up with a bloated squad again in the near future ahead of future signings like Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez arriving at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea ended up trimming down their squad a bit this summer, with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Trevoh Chalobah leaving, but Enzo Maresca still has a lot of big-name players and expensive signings not seeing much playing time.
Bertrand has looked ahead at further changes that we’ll see to the Chelsea squad soon as both Estevao and Paez are scheduled to join as future signings, and he’s questioned what this will mean for the squad as things currently stand.
It will likely mean further exits at Chelsea, which might not be such a bad thing, though Bertrand ultimately still feels it’s going to take a few more transfer windows for the west London giants to completely get the balance right.
Chelsea transfer concern raised by Ryan Bertrand
“There are probably a couple of areas in the middle of the park that need tinkering, or personnel changes. I think that’s now what it’s about; finding the right personnel for the right positions. I can definitely see the team evolving in the next, I reckon, four transfer windows. After that, you’ll see the team in its final form,” Bertrand said at the launch of Ladbrokes’ “Gaffer of all Accas”.
“Next year, you’ll have the likes of Estevao coming into the first-team as well, and then there’ll be Kendry Paez who’ll follow, not long after that.
“These are big, big talents, who the club have invested heavily in, from around the world, who’ll join up with the squad. How does that work with the current dynamic?
“Who gets moved on from the team, who maybe thinks they’re doing well up to this point? There are going to have to be some players moving on, because there’s been so much investment in these new players.
“It’s an interesting situation at Chelsea right now, but like I said, I think within another four transfer windows from now, we’ll see the team in its final form.”