“How does that work” – Former Chelsea star raises alarm bells over possible transfer exits

Could signings like Estevao Willian end up being an issue for Chelsea? (Shaun Botterill, Miguel Schincariol, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea left-back Ryan Bertrand has expressed concern at the Blues possibly ending up with a bloated squad again in the near future ahead of future signings like Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea ended up trimming down their squad a bit this summer, with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling and Trevoh Chalobah leaving, but Enzo Maresca still has a lot of big-name players and expensive signings not seeing much playing time.

Bertrand has looked ahead at further changes that we’ll see to the Chelsea squad soon as both Estevao and Paez are scheduled to join as future signings, and he’s questioned what this will mean for the squad as things currently stand.

It will likely mean further exits at Chelsea, which might not be such a bad thing, though Bertrand ultimately still feels it’s going to take a few more transfer windows for the west London giants to completely get the balance right.

Chelsea transfer concern raised by Ryan Bertrand