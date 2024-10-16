Clubs are monitoring Chelsea star as Blues make transfer decision

Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move away from Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly being monitored by a number of clubs, perhaps including Paris Saint-Germain, though the Blues’ stance is that the player is not for sale.

Nkunku hasn’t had the easiest time at Stamford Bridge so far, with the France international getting injured not long after arriving last summer, missing large chunks of his first season in west London.

Still, according to Football Insider, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca sees Nkunku as a key part of his plans, and the former RB Leipzig man is not available.

Nkunku has started this season brightly despite not always being an automatic starter, but one imagines he could end up being the preferred option over Nicolas Jackson eventually, provided he manages to stay fit.

Christopher Nkunku transfer: Will he stay at Chelsea?

Nkunku looked an exciting signing when he first joined Chelsea, but his injury record could be a worry for the club, so it will be interesting to see if he remains a key part of their plans.

We know that Victor Osimhen has been on Chelsea’s radar, so it could be that they’ll continue to pursue signings up front, which might mean Nkunku himself has a decision to make if he wants to ensure he’s playing more often.

The 26-year-old had a spell at PSG as a youngster and could perhaps be tempted to return there if they give him that chance, as he’ll surely feel he has a point to prove at the Parc des Princes.

Still, Chelsea are a huge club and most players want to be playing in the Premier League, so for now Nkunku will likely just be focusing on doing all he can to prove himself in Maresca’s side, and it seems he’ll get the chance to do so.

PSG, however, have been mentioned as possible suitors and they could do with a big signing up front after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.