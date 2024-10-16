“I will fight” – New Liverpool signing sends concerning warning to major Reds star

Giorgi Mamardashvili sends warning to Alisson (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

New Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili has sent a warning to Alisson Becker ahead of the 2025/26 campaign with the Georgian goalkeeper ready to “fight” for the starting spot at Anfield.

The Premier League giants acquired the 24-year-old during the summer as part of a £25m plus £4m in add-ons deal with Valencia as the Merseyside club saw the opportunity to sign a top talent at a good price without any competition.

With Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher still at Liverpool, the Reds agreed to send Mamardashvili back on loan to the La Liga team before joining Arne Slot’s squad next summer ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Speaking about the move, the Georgia international has sent a warning to Alisson that he is coming for his spot next season, which could cause some friction given the Brazilian’s importance in the Liverpool dressing room.

When asked why he joined the Merseyside club in a recent interview, Mamardashvili said via Fabrizio Romano: “I was attracted by Liverpool’s project when the club’s representatives met me to sign me.”

Before saying: “I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team.”

Giorgi Mamardashvili to spend 2025/26 campaign on Liverpool’s bench

The arrival of Mamardashvili will see Caoimhin Kelleher leave Liverpool and the 24-year-old is likely to fill the Irishman’s role at Anfield for at least one season.

Alisson is out of contract with the Reds in 2027, which means the Merseyside club could look to sell the 32-year-old during the summer of 2026 in order to receive a transfer fee.

The 2026/27 campaign is when Mamardashvili is likely to step into the number-one jersey at Anfield, with next season being one where the Georgian will be rotated with Alisson for domestic cup games and maybe the occasional European tie.