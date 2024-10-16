New contract for key Liverpool star very close with only “small details” left admits Fabrizio Romano

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate celebrate Liverpool goal (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on a contract agreement with Ibrahima Konate with only “small details” left to be agreed admits transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants are working on new deals for multiple stars with some major players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all out of contract at Anfield in 2025.

There is speculation that one of these stars could depart the Merseyside club at the end of the season and there has been a lot of talk around Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid over the last two weeks.

One piece of business Liverpool have already concluded is the future of Jarell Quansah as the 21-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the Reds last week.

The Premier League outfit are now closing in on another new contract for one of their centre-backs with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Merseyside club are making very good progress in negotiations with the French international with just some “small details” remaining having started talks at the start of October.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru stated that Konate is “very happy” at Liverpool and that “he can feel how important he is” to Arne Slot and the club as a whole.

Ibrahima Konate is a key part of Liverpool’s future

A new contract for Konate is a key piece of business for Liverpool as the centre-back is crucial to the future of the club and has shown this throughout the opening part of the current campaign with some sensational performances.

The 25-year-old has impressed so much that even France manager Didier Deschamps considered the Reds star for the captain’s role with the French national team.

With both Konate and Quansah tied down, Liverpool should not be worried about the eventual departure of Van Dijk as the Frenchman is set to lead the Merseyside club’s backline for many years and could potentially find himself in some leadership role once some the the senior players in Arne Slot’s squad start to leave Anfield.