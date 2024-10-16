Well-placed insider shares view on what’s next for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr's future has become clearer thanks to Crystal Palace's decision. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

This season arguably hasn’t gone as well as it could have for Crystal Palace with the Eagles not having won in seven Premier League games so far, and Ismaila Sarr is one player that is earning a number of admiring glances ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old only joined the South London outfit from Marseille in August, and has played in all nine of their games in all competitions to date, per transfermarkt.

Despite his best efforts, Palace’s poor return has already put Oliver Glasner’s job in jeopardy, with David Moyes being linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park.

Ismaila Sarr’s future could soon be settled after poor Palace run

With Eberechi Eze thought to be on the market in January too, things are looking bleak for the Eagles, who currently find themselves third from bottom of the Premier League.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to find that Sarr and his team-mates would want to desert what effectively appears to be a sinking ship at this point.

However, one well-placed insider believes that even an offer over and above the £12.6m that Palace paid for the player, per The Athletic (subscription required) won’t be enough.

“I’ve been told Palace won’t let him (Sarr) go,” former Man United, West Ham and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“They hold all the cards in this situation because he signed a long-term deal when he joined. I know they’re short of options in his position so it doesn’t really matter who’s interested.

“Even if a club came in with a bid above what they paid for him, they have to consider how valuable he can be in their team and his worth to them.

“That balance between keeping your squad strong but also being open to selling players if there’s money to be made is a situation a lot of clubs deal with.

“AC Milan (who had been linked with Sarr) are a huge club, of course, but so soon after his move to Palace I can’t see a situation where Palace would want to see him leave – or where the player would want to go anyway.”

If the Eagles can find some form from somewhere and start picking up results, then the notion of any of their players wanting to move to pastures new won’t even be a discussion point.

Three of their next five matches are in the Midlands against Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, whilst the other two are in London against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

All of them present challenges for Glasner, but on their day Palace are more than capable of getting results in all five games.

Sarr’s future might well rest on whether they do so or not, regardless of their apparent stance of him not being for sale come January.