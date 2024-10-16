Liverpool could be set to face Barcelona competition for elite free transfer

Joshua Kimmich could leave Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly the latest club showing an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is also on Liverpool’s radar as he nears the end of his contract and could be set to become available on a free transfer next summer.

The experienced Germany international has been one of the finest players in Europe in his position for many years now, and it seems crazy that Bayern have allowed someone of his quality to come so close towards the end of his deal.

Still, this is the reality Bayern now face, and it’s not too surprising to see someone like Barcelona on alert for his potential availability on a free, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Kimmich could be an ideal player for Barca to finally replace Sergio Busquets in that deep-lying midfield role, but one imagines there’ll be plenty of competition for his signature if he still hasn’t signed a new deal at the Allianz Arena in the next few months.

Joshua Kimmich transfer: Will he move to Liverpool or Barcelona?

Liverpool also look like they could do well to snap up someone like Kimmich, with the Reds notably missing out on Martin Zubimendi this summer, while they’ve also been linked with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in another report from Fichajes.

It may be that LFC are scouring the market for options in that position, even though they already brought in four new midfielders last summer as Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all arrived.

There could perhaps be room for an upgrade on Endo, but some fans will surely feel that Gravenberch’s improved form means the club can also focus on other areas of their squad.

Kimmich might therefore do well to look at someone like Barcelona, where he’d surely get plenty of playing time, as well as a chance to link up with his former manager Hansi Flick and former teammate Robert Lewandowski.