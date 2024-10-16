Man United handed injury boost as £59 million star recovering better than expected

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Manchester United have been handed some rare positive injury news. The Red Devils could welcome Leny Yoro back sooner than first expected.

The 18-year-old joined United from Lille in the summer in a deal worth a reported £58.9 million.

The young defender has yet to make his competitive debut though. Injuring his metatarsal while on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, the Frenchman was expected to miss the first half of the season.

Rumoured to be eyeing December’s important Premier League against Arsenal as the ideal game to return for, Yoro is hoping to make his first competitive appearance for the club before the New Year.

Leny Yoro injury latest: Man United defender ahead of schedule

However, in a surprising turn of events, the talented teenager’s hopes of an earlier return have been boosted after recent reports claim he making progress well ahead of schedule.

According to GiveMeSport, United’s new number 15, who is already doing rehab work in the gym, has impressed club chiefs with his attitude and determination to get back up to speed as quickly as possible.

Although Yoro is eyeing December’s game against Arsenal as the ideal time to return, United won’t throw him into the deep end and could therefore opt to give him minutes as soon as November — once the next international break is over.

In the meantime, Ten Hag must navigate a tough period including deciding whether or not to play Lisandro Martinez or veteran Jonny Evans at left-back against Brentford this weekend (talkSPORT).