Liverpool identify two time Champions League winner as ideal Mohamed Salah replacement

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to Defensa Central (via Fichajes), Liverpool have planned to make a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo as they look for a long term Mohamed Salah replacement

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

The Liverpool star has been in fine form for the Reds this season, scoring four goals and registering four assists in the Premier League this season, while also taking the Merseyside club to the top of the Premier League standings.

Under Arne Slot, Salah has found his form again and he has shown that he is still one of the best players in the world in his position.

However, his contract situation has increased doubts about his future at the club and the Reds are keen on a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has won two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid would demand a hefty amount of transfer fee to let the Brazilian international leave the club.

The player is currently comfortable in Spain and he would have to be convinced by Liverpool to leave Los Blancos.

His ability to play anywhere across the frontline would add versatility and depth to the Liverpool side.

With Salah getting linked with a move to San Diego in the MLS, the Premier League giants have started making plans to replace the prolific goal scorer.

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at the club

The way Salah is playing this season, it would be foolish of Liverpool to let the player leave the club.

He deserves to get a new contract at the club and during this transition period under Slot, his presence is crucial at Anfield.

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in the past in the services of the Egyptian star and they are expected to return again to sign Salah but he should keep playing his football at the highest level because he has so much still to offer.