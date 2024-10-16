Liverpool are beginning to accept that major star will leave this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are starting to realise that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not going to renew his contract at Anfield as Real Madrid continue to push for the England international.

The right-back’s current deal with the Merseyside club expires at the end of the season, although dialogue with the representatives of the 26-year-old remains open and ongoing, reported The Athletic’s James Pearce at the start of the month.

There has been a lot of talk about Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks, which hints that something may be happening regarding his future.

It was reported by Relevo at the start of the month that contact was made between Real Madrid and the representatives of the Liverpool star.

The same outlet provided an update on Alexander-Arnold’s future this week with Relevo stating that the La Liga champions continue to work behind the scenes on bringing the full-back to Spain next summer as they know it will be difficult to sign the defender during the January window to replace the injured Dani Carvajal, however, the La Liga champions have not ruled it out.

More reports have followed this news and it looks like Alexander-Arnold could be leaving his boyhood club in 2025.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to leave Liverpool

The Athletic have reported Real Madrid have made Alexander-Arnold a priority target for 2025 and the La Liga champions could move for the full-back in January as he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs.

The Spanish giants also have Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong and Sevilla’s Juanlu on their list but their main target is the Liverpool star.

Marca have added to this by stating that the Merseyside club are beginning to accept that Alexander-Arnold will not renew, which would be a major blow to the Reds.

The England international is a unique player and the Premier League outfit will find it impossible to replace the talent of the full-back next summer. It would be an even tougher pill to swallow should one of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also leave as both stars are out of contract at the end of the campaign as well.