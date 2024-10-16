Man United have banned Sir Alex Ferguson from doing one thing at the club

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, Sir Alex Ferguson and the Manchester United board have been told not to enter the team’s dressing room.

This comes after the termination of the legendary manager’s contract as the ambassador of the club.

The iconic manager can still attend games at the club but his multi million pound contract as the club’s ambassador is over.

The club’s co-owner INEOS, lead by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are looking to cut costs and trying to save money at the club.

Visiting the dressing room is a part of the culture at the club which is now going to end.

Boardroom figures like David Gill, Mike Edelson, Sir Bobby Charlton, as well as Ferguson were regular visitors of the dressing room but as per the report, there is now an understanding over who goes inside the dressing to see the players.

INEOS are bringing changes at the club after taking charge of the operations at Old Trafford.

They have signed players in the summer transfer window to support manager Erik ten Hag and they are ready to do whatever it takes to raise the standards of the club and make them competitive again.

Another high profile move made by INEOS was 250 redundancies across departments in a major step that is going to cut costs at the club.

Ferguson will still be a non-executive director but he will stop getting paid by the club.

Eric Cantona is upset with Sir Alex Ferguson treatment

Club legend Eric Cantona has slammed the Red Devils for treating the legendary manager in this way.

The Frenchman has called it a “lack of respect” and “scandalous” over the treatment of his former manager.

Ferguson won thirteen Premier League titles and two Champions League titles with the Red Devils in a hugely successful spell at the club.

He made Man United one of the biggest forces in European football and gave them recognition worldwide.