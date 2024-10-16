Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images.

Despite failing to sign him in previous transfer windows, Manchester United remain the leading contenders to land Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The 27-year-old has been pursued by Erik Ten Hag ever since the Dutchman succeeded Ralf Rangnick two-and-a-half years ago.

Always refusing to leave Barcelona, the Netherlands international has continued at the Nou Camp.

However, according to recent reports, that could be set to change at the end of the season with the midfielder’s contract due to expire in 2026.

Man United favourites to sign Frenkie De Jong next summer

Approaching the final year of his deal, Barcelona, although set for crunch talks, may be unable to extend his contract and that could see the club offload him in the summer to avoid losing him for free.

According to Fichajes, should the Catalan giants fail to reach an agreement with their number 21 over a new deal, there is a strong possibility Ten Hag will once again push to bring him to Old Trafford.

Although De Jong’s future is far from decided, the Spanish outlet claims ‘everything points to him leaving Barcelona next summer’.

During his five years with the club, De Jong has directly contributed to 38 goals in 215 games in all competitions.