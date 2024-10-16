(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are ready to let expensive flop Antony leave the club for just £40m.

The Brazilian winger has failed to impress since joining the club and despite getting a number of chances from manager Erik ten Hag to perform, he has failed to deliver the goods.

Antony was signed in the summer of 2022 from Dutch club Ajax in a big money move worth £86m (via Sky Sports).

Since then, he has failed to cement his place in the starting line up at the club and his performances have received huge criticism from the fans and the pundits.

The Red Devils are now ready to allow him to leave the club after losing patience with him.

Man United are monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and it is possible that they could use the sale of Antony to fund a move for the England international.

New signings have found it difficult to perform well at the club and it can be clearly seen from their performances and their standing in the league.

Ten Hag’s team is currently 14th in the league after a disastrous start to the new season.

In ten games in all competitions, they have managed to win just three matches, with their defense and attack both failing to perform.

Antony has been a bit part player this season with players like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order for the right-wing position.

Manchester United want to get rid of Antony in January

The Red Devils are considering a January exit for Antony but it remains to be seen if it will be a loan move or a permanent move.

There has been a suggestion that he could be initially allowed to leave on loan in order to increase his price before a permanent exit in the summer of 2025 .

In 86 games for the club, the Brazilian has scored just 12 goals and registered five assists.

For the money they paid to sign him two years ago, it is a poor return and it is not a surprise to see them consider his sale.

Ajax could give the Brazilian flop an escape route from Old Trafford for second spell in the Eredivisie.