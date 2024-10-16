FA CEO drops two interesting nuggets of information relating to England manager search

Photo: Sky Sports News

The FA have appointed Thomas Tuchel as the England men’s team manager.

The German will permanently succeed Gareth Southgate following the 54-year-old’s resignation after the summer’s Euros.

Tuchel, 51, was officially confirmed as the England head coach on Wednesday morning and insisted he will try to win the 2026 World Cup in his first message to fans.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss will take over from interim boss Lee Carsley in the New Year, after November’s next lot of Nations League fixtures.

Mark Bullingham provides information on FA’s England manager search

In the meantime, FA CEO Mark Bullingham, who joined Tuchel in his first England press conference, has provided some details on the Association’s recruitment process.

Asked by reporters, including Sky Sports News, about how many candidates the FA considered before deciding on Tuchel, Bullingham said: “We interviewed approximately 10 people.”

Going on to confirm some of those candidates were of English nationality, Bullingham added: “And we did interview some English candidates within that.”

Although fans will probably never know who made up the FA’s 10 candidates, many will speculate over whether or not Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was one of them.

The 46-year-old was heavily linked with the position, and following Tuchel’s appointment, remains a contender to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.