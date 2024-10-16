Arsenal expected to make approach to sign Premier League striker who reminds Mikel Arteta of Thierry Henry

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Alexander Isak and are expected to push to sign him next summer.

The Newcastle United forward has adapted well to life in the Premier League since his move in 2022 from Real Sociedad.

Joining the Magpies in a deal worth a reported £63 million, Isak, 25, remains the club’s most expensive-ever signing.

However, despite his importance to Eddie Howe’s philosophy and the club’s long-term vision, speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future is growing.

Alexander Isak struggling to agree Newcastle United contract extension

Although the Sweden international’s contract at St. James’ Park is not due to expire until 2028, according to talkSPORT, Newcastle are locked in stressful talks over a possible extension.

Wanting a salary increase that would make him the team’s highest-paid player, as well as having a release clause included in his deal, Isak’s demands are struggling to be met.

And that could pave the way for Arsenal to launch an ambitious transfer raid at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta ready to pounce

Even though Kai Havertz is in excellent goalscoring form, the German remains a relatively isolated figure up front with Gabriel Jesus continuing to struggle with injuries.

Consequently, Mikel Arteta is set to go all out to bring in a new number nine with Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko top of the Spaniard’s wishlist for 2025, and when it comes to Newcastle’s number 14, there are already strong comparisons being drawn behind the scenes.

Sources close to the Arsenal manager have told CaughtOffside the Spaniard has said Isak’s style of play reminds him of legendary former Gunners’ hitman Thierry Henry.

Belief Isak could replicate Henry’s performances for Arsenal will delight fans. The retired Frenchman was arguably the club’s greatest-ever player, and a forward as prolific as him is something the club have never really replaced since his first departure in 2007.

As for Isak — with time on Newcastle’s side, the striker may be forced to wait for his demands to be met. Pushing for something the club aren’t prepared to give could result in the 25-year-old being criticised by the club’s loyal fanbase — a potential situation that would be music to Arteta’s ears.

During his two-and-a-half years in the northeast, Isak, who currently earns £120,000-per week, has scored 36 goals and registered six assists in 73 games in all competitions.