The January transfer window could see Kieran Trippier leave Newcastle United as AC Milan are one club interested in bringing the Englishman to Italy.

The right-back has been with the Magpies since Janury 2022 after completing a bargain £12m plus add-ons deal with Atletico Madrid and has been a very important player in Eddie Howe’s dressing room ever since.

The full-back has gone on to play 98 times for Newcastle, producing four goals and 21 assists in the famous black-and-white shirt.

Trippier helped the Tyneside outfit make history during the 2022/23 season as the defender was sensational on the way to Howe’s team securing Champions League football for the 2023/24 campaign.

Last season was tough for the England star and the current one saw him begin the term on the bench. Although the 34-year-old has started the last three games for Newcastle, the Premier League side already have a replacement for the full-back in Tino Livramento.

That makes parting ways with Trippier easier and AC Milan are one club showing interest in the Magpies defender, who is out of contract at St. James’ Park in 2026.

Newcastle are unlikely to move on from Trippier mid-season but that will not stop AC Milan from trying to sign the Englishman during the winter window.

According to Pianeta Milan, the Rossoneri are looking at the option of securing the 34-year-old’s services in January, who can be signed for only a handful of millions.

At his age, the slower pace of Serie A could benefit the right-back as he would likely take Davide Calabria’s place in Paulo Fonseca’s team. It remains to be seen if Milan make an official move and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle respond if they do.