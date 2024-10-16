Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of world class club vice-captain

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Could Arne Slot bring Nicolo Barella to Liverpool? (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has a host of other suitors.

The Italy international has been a world class performer during his time at the San Siro and it makes sense that there’s interest in him, though CaughtOffside were recently told of Manchester United being keen but given the firm answer that the player is not for sale.

Now a report from Fichajes lists Liverpool alongside others like Manchester City as clubs keen to move for Barella, with Inter likely to ask for as much as €90m to let their vice-captain go.

Liverpool have already spent a lot on their midfield recently, with all four of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joining just over a year ago after a flurry of exits from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

So, there could perhaps be room for Barella to come in as well, with Thiago Alcantara retiring at the end of last season, while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been in and out of the team due to some fitness problems.

Nicolo Barella transfer: Can Liverpool lure him to the Premier League?

Barella is widely felt to be perfectly happy at Inter, so could LFC face similar problems with this deal as they did with Martin Zubimendi in the summer?

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel confirmed as England manager as he’s tipped for chance to become “immortal”
“I want to play in the Premier League” – Man City join the race for sensational international midfielder
PSG prepared to launch €100m offer for player who came close to Chelsea transfer

Despite a deal at one point looking close, Zubimendi rejected the Reds to stay at Real Sociedad, so it might be wise not to even start pursuing Barella unless they’re really sure he’d be open to the move to Anfield.

United, meanwhile, would surely struggle to convince Barella to gamble on them right now as there are still so many issues with Erik ten Hag’s under-achieving side.

More Stories Arne Slot Nicolò Barella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.