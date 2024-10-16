Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of world class club vice-captain

Could Arne Slot bring Nicolo Barella to Liverpool? (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who has a host of other suitors.

The Italy international has been a world class performer during his time at the San Siro and it makes sense that there’s interest in him, though CaughtOffside were recently told of Manchester United being keen but given the firm answer that the player is not for sale.

Now a report from Fichajes lists Liverpool alongside others like Manchester City as clubs keen to move for Barella, with Inter likely to ask for as much as €90m to let their vice-captain go.

Liverpool have already spent a lot on their midfield recently, with all four of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joining just over a year ago after a flurry of exits from the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita.

So, there could perhaps be room for Barella to come in as well, with Thiago Alcantara retiring at the end of last season, while Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have been in and out of the team due to some fitness problems.

Nicolo Barella transfer: Can Liverpool lure him to the Premier League?

Barella is widely felt to be perfectly happy at Inter, so could LFC face similar problems with this deal as they did with Martin Zubimendi in the summer?

Despite a deal at one point looking close, Zubimendi rejected the Reds to stay at Real Sociedad, so it might be wise not to even start pursuing Barella unless they’re really sure he’d be open to the move to Anfield.

United, meanwhile, would surely struggle to convince Barella to gamble on them right now as there are still so many issues with Erik ten Hag’s under-achieving side.