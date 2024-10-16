Obvious target emerges as favourite for Man City post as Guardiola continues to talk in riddles

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The longer that Pep Guardiola refuses to commit his future to Manchester City, the more likely it is that the 2024/25 season will be his last at the club.

Having won multiple English top-flight titles, including an unprecedented four in a row, as well as bringing the North West giants their first-ever Champions League title, there’s little for Guardiola to prove in the English game.

A game that has most definitely changed since his arrival.

Man City look to Portugal for Guardiola replacement

The way in which most teams play out from the back and look to play with a high line and minimise space whilst playing beautiful and intricate patterns is a direct result of the Catalan’s influence.

If a recent non-committal interview made people believe that he was considering the England job as the next stage of an incredible career, that notion was soon put to bed after it was reported that the FA were looking to appoint Thomas Tuchel.

News that his former club, Barcelona, are prepared to do anything to sign Erling Haaland might also be said to potentially influence the manager’s immediate future, if Guardiola perceives that the club are willing to sell off the Crown Jewels of his project.

There is the small matter of the outstanding 115 charges to be considered too, with any potential upheaval from the outcome of the current and ongoing hearing likely to impact the first team if the club are found guilty.

With so much to consider, it isn’t really a surprise that names are being readily bandied around as Guardiola’s replacement, with one so obvious that it’s a surprise no one has cottoned on before now.

Given that Hugo Viana will take over the director of football role from Txiki Begiristain next summer, it was always likely that his close friend, Ruben Amorim, would come into the picture, and The Guardian (subscription required) have now reported that he’s the favourite for the role should it be vacated next summer.