Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing former West Ham United and Everton manager David Moyes as a potential candidate to replace Oliver Glasner amid his current struggles at Selhurst Park.

Glasner initially made a superb impact when he took over from Roy Hodgson last season, but Palace have started the new season poorly and it seems unlikely that the Austrian tactician will hang on to his job for much longer unless things improve quickly.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving West Ham at the end of last season, and one imagines the Scottish tactician will be keen to get back to work with a Premier League club soon.

It seems Glasner’s sacking is not exactly looking imminent, but this could be one to watch in the weeks ahead, with Moyes certainly a promising candidate if the Eagles do decide to make a change.

Is David Moyes the man to sort out Crystal Palace?

Moyes may have his limitations as a manager, with the 61-year-old not exactly winning much in the way of silverware in his long career, while he also notably flopped in a brief spell as Manchester United manager, looking like perhaps the worst choice possible to replace Sir Alex Ferguson following his retirement in 2013.

Still, Moyes has a very solid track record in terms of keeping clubs stable in the Premier League, and even getting them to punch above their weight a bit.

The style of football won’t always be that special, but at the moment Palace are at risk of slipping into a relegation battle under Glasner, and you’d probably back Moyes to do a better job of getting them out of it.

This isn’t the easiest job to inherit, however, after Palace sold star player Michael Olise in the summer, with the French winger always going to be someone who’d be close to impossible to replace.