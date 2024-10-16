Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has endured an awful time of late at Man United, with his England career also in jeopardy because of a loss of form.

So far in 2024/25, he has just one Premier League goal in seven games per transfermarkt, and four in 11 games in all competitions, two of which came in the 7-0 hammering of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

It’s little wonder that international recognition seems beyond him at the moment.

Marcus Rashford’s form has seen PSG make a transfer decision

A recent decision from Erik ten Hag which involved Rashford has apparently not gone down well in the dressing room, and the player’s own outburst towards his manager further evidences a disconnect between him and the club.

It would surely be a real blow to the Red Devils image if one of their own was to decide that enough is enough, though that is a conclusion that is certainly a consideration at this point.

More so when you consider that previous suitors, Paris Saint-Germain, are incredibly still interested in taking him to Ligue Un, according to TeamTalk.

The French giants had previously attempted to land Rashford as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, and though a deal at this point is unlikely to be easy, that PSG aren’t apparently budging from their position could see Rashford’s current nightmare at Old Trafford ended.

With two and a half months until the transfer window opens for business again, there’s time for Rashford to rediscover his form for both club and country, but there’s a cogent argument that under ten Hag, the winger just isn’t going to get close to being back to his best.

United as a unit under the Dutchman are still far from where they need to be, and the only logical outcome is that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board dispense with ten Hag’s services and find someone much more suited to the pressures that managing at the Theatre of Dreams brings.