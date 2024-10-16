“I want to play in the Premier League” – Man City join the race for sensational international midfielder

A dejected Georgiy Sudakov. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

When international class talent expresses an interest in playing in a certain league, it stands to reason that clubs within that league would be interested in his services, and that’s the case for Man City after it was reported that they’ve joined the race to sign Georgiy Sudakov.

In an interview with inews (subscription required) earlier in the summer, Sudakov was definitive when he announced that “I want to play in the Premier League.”

At 22 years of age, the Shakhtar Donetsk ace has plenty of years ahead of him, and any clubs willing to offer him a home in England will almost certainly get a return on their investment.

Man City want Premier League bound Georgiy Sudakov

The midfielder has sensational vision, a healthy work-rate, and chips in with his fair share of goals and assists. Indeed, according to transfermarkt, he has a none-too-shabby 28 goals and 21 assists from just 122 career appearances.

Man City will find they have decent competition to try and land the player, however, as both Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Sudakov.

Inews also report on the interest of Chelsea and Tottenham, evidencing a real demand for a player that could follow in countryman Mykhailo Mudryk’s footsteps.

He’ll clearly want to improve on the Chelsea man’s output, given that after five league games Mudryk had only played for 61 minutes under Enzo Maresca.

Transfermarkt value Sudakov at just €35m, so the notion of an auction and sale to the highest bidder isn’t without foundation.

At present, the midfielder remains with Shakhtar, however, once the new year comes around, there’s some certainty to all of the Premier League clubs mentioned positioning themselves to have the best chance of landing Sudakov.

If he can produce some of the form he’s already shown thus far in England, he’ll be a wonderful addition to the foreign contingent.