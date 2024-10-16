Real Madrid add Tottenham star with 18 goal contributions to 2025 wish list

Pedro Porro is wanted by Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are planning to add a new right-back to their squad during the 2025 summer transfer window and it is being reported that Tottenham’s Pedro Porro is on their list of targets.

The La Liga champions are light in the position at present following the serious knee injury suffered by Dani Carvajal before the international break and with the Spanish star turning 33 in 2025, Los Blancos are on the lookout for a long-term right-back.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have made Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold a priority target as the England international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

However, there is still a chance that the 26-year-old pens a new deal with the Merseyside club and the La Liga outfit are prepared for that as they have drawn up a list of alternatives.

On that list is Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla’s Juanlu. Any of these would be a great addition to Real Madrid’s squad in their own way but the signing of the Spurs man would be an interesting one.

What would Tottenham’s Pedro Porro bring to Real Madrid?

From Real Madrid’s list, it is clear that the La Liga champions are targeting full-backs who are attack-minded and can create chances for Carlo Ancelotti’s team from out wide.

Porro fits this mould perfectly and has shown it on numerous occasions for Spurs as the Spaniard is often very high up the pitch looking to create havoc in the opposition’s final third. The 25-year-old has also put up some good numbers over the last two campaigns, producing eight goals and 10 assists across 62 games for the North London club.

Should Real Madrid fail to land Alexander-Arnold, Porro would be a great alternative; however, with a contract until 2028 with the Premier League club, Tottenham will not allow the defender to leave cheaply given his importance to Ange Postecoglou.