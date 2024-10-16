Thomas Tuchel as England boss “doesn’t feel right” admits Sky Sports pundit

England's new manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel was confirmed as the new England manager on Wednesday and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher’s first thought is that it “doesn’t feel right” to not have an English coach in charge of the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate held the role for the last eight years and brought the England national team together better than another coach in recent memory.

The 54-year-old’s team came so close to ending England’s wait for a trophy but ultimately fell short having reached two European Championship finals and the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018. The FA wanted a winner to succeed the English coach and that is what they have in Tuchel.

The German boss is familiar with English football having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and also has league titles in Germany and France on his CV.

Despite this, Sky Sports pundit and former England defender Jamie Carragher has stated that “it doesn’t feel right” not having an English coach in charge of the national team as that is the whole point of international football.

The 46-year-old says that it doesn’t bother him that Tuchel is in charge but he does believe that the major nations should have a coach from that country overseeing their national team.

Jamie Carragher shares his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England manager

Following the announcement that Tuchel will take over as England manager in 2025, Carragher shared his thoughts on Sky Sports regarding the appointment and he is one of many who think the Three Lions manager should be English.

“When I think of England, we are so close to winning a major tournament with so much good work that has gone into producing these players at St George’s Park, it just doesn’t feel right to me that we have a foreign coach,” the former England star told Sky Sports.

“It’s not just about England – I don’t think Italy should, I don’t think Germany should, I don’t think France should. Portugal have it at the moment with Roberto Martinez which I find strange. That’s my take on it.

“I’m not going to lose any sleep over it. England have got a brilliant manager but I think England should have an English manager.”