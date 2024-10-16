Man United set sights on another ex-Chelsea manager after missing out on Thomas Tuchel

Graham Potter to Man United instead of Thomas Tuchel? (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly now switching their attention to Graham Potter as a potential option to replace Erik ten Hag after today’s news that Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as England’s new manager.

Potter is another former Chelsea manager who has been without a club for some time, and it seems he’s now alongside Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe as a serious candidate for the Red Devils if they decide to axe Ten Hag, according to a report from Team Talk.

A report from the Times also stated that Man Utd had approached Tuchel over the job, expressing to the German tactician that he’d be their preferred candidate to replace Ten Hag, though at the time of writing it seems the Dutchman is no closer to losing his job at Old Trafford.

Tuchel perhaps didn’t want to wait around for United to sack Ten Hag and make that change, and that now means MUFC have to look at other options.

Could Graham Potter be a decent Thomas Tuchel alternative for Man United?

Potter did hugely impressive work as Brighton manager a few years ago, but he had a bit of a nightmare spell in charge of Chelsea and he hasn’t been back in football management since then.

In many ways, it looks like it would be a bit of a risk for United to go with Potter next, but at the same time it seems pretty clear that change is needed after a pretty dire spell under Ten Hag.

Tuchel probably would’ve been the better choice for United, but Potter also surely has what it takes to be a top manager and perhaps deserves another shot at a big job like this.

Potter was actually the manager who replaced Tuchel at Chelsea – a decision most Blues fans probably still aren’t too happy about, while they’ve since had Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca in charge.