Tottenham face battle to land exceptional successor to Heung-min Son

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It would appear that Heung-min Son’s Tottenham Hotspur career could soon be coming to a close, and to that end the club have already identified his successor, however, the Lilywhites face Premier League competition for his services.

The South Korean remains one of the North London club’s most important and influential players, however, at 32 years of age and with his contract expiring next summer per transfermarkt, the end of the season could be a logical time for him to part ways.

Successor to Heung-min Son targeted

With Amanda Staveley apparently seeking to invest in Tottenham, things could be about to change in a big way at the club in any event, and bringing in new blood would be a clear modus operandi from a new set of owners.

As club captain, Son deserves the respect of everyone, but perhaps now more than ever, there’s no sentiment in football.

Indeed, despite Ange Postecoglou seeming to be a perfect fit as manager of the club, it’s rumoured that Staveley would want to bring in Eddie Howe to replace him. That’s another decision which would almost certainly affect Son’s position in the short term.

Regardless, Football Transfers are reporting that the North Londoners have already dispatched scouts to run the rule over Lille’s exceptional young talent, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson.

Crystal Palace are also apparently monitoring the 21-year-old as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze.

A notable 19 international appearances already evidences a young player who clearly isn’t fazed by the pressure, and a move to the Premier League would arguably be a step up, particularly if it’s to replace the current talisman at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For now, both clubs are maintaining a watching brief, and with Haraldsson valued at a measly €14m by Football Transfers, his is a signing that surely can’t be overlooked if he’s made available.