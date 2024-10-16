26-year-old’s future at Liverpool remains in doubt as European giants work behind the scenes

Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are working behind the scenes to bring Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer as the full-back has yet to sign a new contract at Anfield.

The right-back has been with the Merseyside club for his entire career since Jurgen Klopp handed the Englishman his debut in 2016 and despite being a crucial star in Arne Slot’s squad, the Premier League club have yet to offer the defender a new contract with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, there has been a lot of talk around Alexander-Arnold’s future in recent weeks as Real Madrid are very interested in signing the full-back for free next summer.

It was reported by Relevo at the start of the month that contact was made between the La Liga champions and the representatives of the Liverpool star.

The same outlet has now provided an update on the story with Relevo stating that Real Madrid continue to work behind the scenes on bringing the 26-year-old to Spain next summer as they know it will be difficult to sign the right-back during the January window to replace the injured Dani Carvajal, however, the La Liga champions have not ruled it out.

Liverpool working on a new deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid’s interest will have Liverpool fans worried about the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold given the prestige of the Spanish club and the fact that the right-back’s close friend, Jude Bellingham, plays for the La Liga champions; however, the Reds will not let their academy graduate go easily.

The Athletic’s James Pearce reported at the start of October that dialogue with the representatives of the 26-year-old remains open and ongoing as everyone works towards striking a deal.

Alexander-Arnold’s future will be in his own hands and whatever happens, the defender will have a bright future ahead of him as his two options are special.