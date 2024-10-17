Newcastle United have been told that they will regret not signing more depth behind Alexander Isak up front as they lack the kind of options Liverpool have on the bench.
This is the view of former Magpies striker Louis Saha, who is of the view that there’s only really Anthony Gordon who can adequately fill in for Isak if he’s out injured.
The Sweden international has been a superb signing for Newcastle and it’ll be a huge boost for them once he returns from injury.
However, Saha is concerned that his former club will live to regret not doing more to strengthen up front as a team like Newcastle, who are aiming to get back into the Champions League, need to take a look at a rival like Liverpool and get closer to being able to call upon players the calibre of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota from the bench.
Newcastle warned over Alexander Isak transfer decision
Newcastle might not have the kind of freedom to spend as much as Liverpool do, but perhaps some smart recruitment could’ve helped them out with more cover for Isak, as they’ve essentially ended up putting a lot of faith in the 25-year-old staying fit, which is something he’s often struggled to do throughout his career.
“Newcastle will regret not signing a back-up to Alexander Isak in the summer because it’s such a big club,” Saha is quoted by the Shields Gazette.
“The expectation from fans and pundits are high and if a team is reliant on one or two players, they’ll have difficulty (if they get injured) because the bench isn’t that strong and that’s the case with Newcastle. They have good players like Anthony Gordon who can replace Isak but they’re still missing an element.
“When you want to be in the top five, you need those types of players, even if they’re on the bench. We’ve seen it at Liverpool with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, where they come on and score. That’s where Newcastle are right now if they want to chase for a Champions League spot.”