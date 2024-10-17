Eddie Howe and Alexander Isak (Photos by Henry Browne, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been told that they will regret not signing more depth behind Alexander Isak up front as they lack the kind of options Liverpool have on the bench.

This is the view of former Magpies striker Louis Saha, who is of the view that there’s only really Anthony Gordon who can adequately fill in for Isak if he’s out injured.

The Sweden international has been a superb signing for Newcastle and it’ll be a huge boost for them once he returns from injury.

However, Saha is concerned that his former club will live to regret not doing more to strengthen up front as a team like Newcastle, who are aiming to get back into the Champions League, need to take a look at a rival like Liverpool and get closer to being able to call upon players the calibre of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota from the bench.

Newcastle warned over Alexander Isak transfer decision

Newcastle might not have the kind of freedom to spend as much as Liverpool do, but perhaps some smart recruitment could’ve helped them out with more cover for Isak, as they’ve essentially ended up putting a lot of faith in the 25-year-old staying fit, which is something he’s often struggled to do throughout his career.