Arsenal legend tips Mikel Arteta to sign star who’s shown “he can play alongside Declan Rice”

Angel Gomes has been tipped as a possible signing for Arsenal (Photos by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has suggested that he could see Lille midfielder Angel Gomes being a transfer target for his old club as he looks like a quality player who’d link up well with Declan Rice.

Gomes has done well to revive his career in Ligue 1 after previously failing to make it at Manchester United earlier in his career, and he’s now a key part of the England international fold, while it perhaps feels inevitable that there’s now growing talk of him possibly coming back to the Premier League.

According to Simon Phillips via Substack, Chelsea have been long-standing admirers of Gomes, but Dixon has now talked up the possibility of the 24-year-old heading to north London instead.

We’ve now seen Gomes playing alongside Arsenal star Rice in the England midfield, and Dixon thinks this could be the kind of thing that convinces Mikel Arteta to make a move.

Angel Gomes transfer: Do Arsenal need the England midfielder?

Discussing the possibility of Gomes moving to Arsenal with pjelmo, as quoted by the Metro, Dixon said: “I think Angel Gomes would fit in at Arsenal superbly.

“His qualities are clear to see, he’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice.

“He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.”

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho are set to be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, so that surely means Arsenal will be looking to strengthen in that position.

It remains to be seen if Gomes would be a priority for the Gunners, but this might be one to watch as there’ll surely be plenty of English teams looking to bring the former Man Utd youngster back here.