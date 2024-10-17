Barcelona are keen on signing a new striker as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and have identified Alexander Isak as one of their primary targets if they fail to secure Manchester City star Erling Haaland. The La Liga giants are also considering Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez as an alternative option.

Recent reports have stated that the La Liga giants will do anything to sign the Norwegian forward. According to The Sun, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has already met with his agent Rafaela Pimenta in February.

However, in the event that they do fail in their attempt to sign the goalscoring machine, they have identified the aforementioned players as potential targets. As per the report, Isak is high on their list and will be more keen to a move to Barcelona.

The Swede was linked with a move away in the summer as well, with several other top clubs interested in signing him, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona. Chelsea were even willing to offer Nicolas Jackson as part of the deal to sign him.

The Magpies were considering selling him due to their need to comply with the Profit and Sustainability rules. However, in the end, the player ended up staying with Newcastle.

Alexander Isak’s impressive track record at Newcastle

Alexander Isak has made a significant impact since joining Newcastle United in August 2022 from Real Sociedad. The Swedish striker quickly established himself as a key player for the Magpies, with his impressive goal-scoring prowess.

In his debut season, he scored 10 goals and assisted 2 in 22 league appearances, playing a crucial role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League. Last season, he further solidified his reputation by scoring 25 goals and providing 2 assists in 40 matches across all competitions. Overall, he has tallied 36 goals and 6 assists in 73 games for Newcastle. (Transfermarkt)

While Alexander Isak may not possess the same goal-scoring prowess as Haaland, his consistent performances and growing reputation make him an excellent alternative for Barcelona as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the future.