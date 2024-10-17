27-year-old Chelsea star wanted on loan by newly-promoted side

Photo by: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Ben Chilwell is not part of Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea plans.

The 27-year-old has lost his place following Maresca’s appointment earlier this year.

Marc Cucurella is the Blues’ preferred left-back with new signing Renato Veiga the Euros-winner’s backup.

Speaking earlier in the summer, Maresca admitted the club tried to offload the struggling full-back.

“The idea for him was to leave,” the Italian said, as quoted by the Independent.

“In the moment that he’s here, he’s one of the squad, he’s training. He will be in the squad tomorrow and hopefully we can give him some minutes.”

Despite failing to leave London in the summer everything still points toward an early Stamford Bridge exit.

Ben Chilwell wanted back at Leicester City

The former England international has two-and-a-half years left on his contract but according to Football Transfers, has emerged as a transfer target for former club Leicester City.

The Milton Keynes-born defender joined the Foxes’ youth academy when he was 12 and stayed with the club until his £50 million transfer to Chelsea in 2020.

And even though he decided to leave the King Power Stadium, there is hope the club can bring him back four years later.

Steve Cooper is keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of a tough second-half of the season.

The former Nottingham Forest manager wants a loan deal and could see his hopes boosted after it was revealed the Chelsea full-back is ‘open to the idea of a move due to his limited playing time’.

During his time in the country’s capital, Chilwell, who earns £200,000-per week (Spotrac), has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 107 games in all competitions.