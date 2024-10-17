Arsenal monitoring Bundesliga star as current Gunners ace could seal transfer away

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly continuing to monitor RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a potential transfer target up front amid some doubts over Gabriel Jesus’ long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Sesko has long been on Arsenal’s radar and it seems this deal remains one to watch as the Gunners are still keeping an eye on his progress even though he only recently signed a new contract with Leipzig, according to football.london.

The Slovenia international is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, so it’s not too surprising to see Arsenal showing a strong interest in him, particularly as Mikel Arteta still looks like he could do with reinforcements in his attack.

Kai Havertz is currently in superb form filling in as a striker, but it remains to be seen if that’s really going to be his best position in the long run, and Sesko might be more of a natural number 9 that could help the team with 25-plus goals a season.

Benjamin Sesko transfer: The ideal replacement for Gabriel Jesus?

On top of that, Charles Watts spoke to CaughtOffside this week about some potential doubts over Jesus, who has not had the desired impact since his move to north London due to issues with both fitness and form.

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now,” Watts said.

“I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club, but obviously that is a decision that will be taken in the summer should any suitable offers arrive.

“I do expect Arsenal to bring in a forward and that would limit Jesus’ chances further. He’s way behind Kai Havertz now in the pecking order and it’s tough to see him turning that round at present given the form of both players.”

Sesko will surely have other suitors, however, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for AFC to win the race for his signature.