Journalist claims Leeds playmaker is being treated unfairly by manager

Brenden Aaronson's treatment has been criticised by a Leeds-based journalist. Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Ahead of their Friday night fixture against Sheffield United, Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson might have a genuine grievance as to how he’s been treated of late.

Fortunately for Daniel Farke, the American doesn’t appear to have a problem with the Leeds manager, though Patrick Bamford isn’t too happy with the German apparently.

Friday’s game is bound to be emotional for everyone connected with the Blades too, given that one of their former players, George Baldock, recently passed away.

Brenden Aaronson being treated unfairly says journo

Whether Aaronson does actually get to play will depend on when he gets back to Leeds and whether he’s able to train with the squad.

Farke could rightly claim to be angry, and one journalist believes that questions should be asked of Mauricio Pochettino and his staff after the recent US Men’s National Team game.

“On Sunday, USA announced Christian Pulisic would be sent home early from their camp to help AC Milan manage the attacker’s load, Leeds Live reporter, Beren Cross, noted.

“[…] It seems strange, and a little unfair, Milan’s player was protected, yet (Brenden) Aaronson, who is due to play for his club on Friday night, was kept at the camp. Why?”

Sheffield United are level on points with Sunderland at the top of the Championship table and will provide a stern test for the all whites.

The Elland Road outfit could’ve gone into the fixture being at the top of the pile if it weren’t for Illan Meslier’s incredible injury time clanger at Sunderland which stopped Leeds from taking all three points at the Stadium of Light.

There’s a chance for Leeds to move to the summit for 48 hours at least if they register a two-goal win on Friday, and whether or not Aaronson can help them to do so, that’s what Farke will be aiming for.