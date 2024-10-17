Chelsea star with 14 minutes of action this season linked with surprise move to Barcelona

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The beginning of the 2024/25 campaign is not what Carney Chukwuemeka would have wanted at Chelsea as the 20-year-old is not part of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge, which leaves the midfielder open to a move in 2025.

Chukwuemeka was one of many stars the Blues tried to move on during the summer transfer window but unfortunately, no club would make an official move for the youngster.

Crystal Palace were linked to signing the Chelsea star, while others around Europe showed some level of interest in the midfield talent. However, Chukwuemeka would end up staying at Stamford Bridge with a coach that doesn’t want him.

Speaking back in September, Maresca shared his thoughts on the midfielder’s situation at the London club.

The Italian coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “I really, really like Carney Chukwuemeka, but we have so many attacking midfielders.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t find solutions in the summer. Now we can use him.”

Chukwuemeka has played just 14 minutes for Chelsea this season, coming off the bench in the Blues’ 5-0 EFL Cup win over Barrow. That is not enough for the 20-year-old to develop and it will likely result in the former Aston Villa star leaving the Premier League giants in January.

Barcelona linked with surprise move for Carney Chukwuemeka

Ahead of the January transfer window, a loan move is the most likely solution for Chukwuemeka as Chelsea may not want to sell the star given his age, even if he is not part of Maresca’s plans.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Barcelona and AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing the midfielder during the winter window.

Both have been linked to the player in the past but this would be a surprise move, especially from the La Liga club as Hansi Flick has great midfield options. It remains to be seen if either submits an official proposal for Chukwuemeka, either way, the 20-year-old must leave Chelsea to progress his career.