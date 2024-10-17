Manchester United “have already started looking” to replace Erik ten Hag signing

Man United are looking to replace Christian Eriksen (Photo by Carsten Harz, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already begun looking for a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his time at Old Trafford.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown has explained that the club are looking for something a little different alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, with Eriksen’s future looking in real doubt.

The Denmark international has had a fine career at the highest level, particularly during his Tottenham days, but he no longer really looks like what the Red Devils need in that position.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown provided his insight into what United’s plans for Eriksen are, and what kind of player they might target to replace him in that area of the pitch.

Christian Eriksen transfer: Manchester United set to replace Danish midfielder

“I’ve been told they have already started looking in that department,” Brown told Football Insider.

“To be fair to him, Eriksen is a very good passer of the ball and a great technician, but he’s not the box-to-box type United need in there.

“He’s always a very honest professional, but he’s past his sell-by date.

“They want to bring in somebody with legs who can support Kobbie Mainoo in the middle.”

Eriksen joined United under Erik ten Hag, but is just one of many disappointing signings made by this manager, who himself is probably also on borrowed time at United.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Eriksen, who may still have what it takes to seal one final big move for his career, though probably not for a club quite at United’s level.

In many ways, it’s a shame Eriksen didn’t join United earlier, as he would have been a world class addition when he was at his peak for Tottenham, though of course it wouldn’t have been easy to sign a star player from a Premier League rival at that point.