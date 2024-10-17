Seven-goal Chelsea star willing to force exit in 2025 if situation doesn’t change

Christopher Nkunku is willing to leave Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku has failed to break into Chelsea’s starting team so far this season and should his situation at Stamford Bridge remain the same, the 26-year-old is willing to push for an exit in 2025.

The forward arrived at the London club last summer as part of a £52m deal with RB Leipzig amid plenty of fanfare as the French star was coming off the back of a stellar spell in Germany.

However, injuries would ruin Nkunku’s first season at Chelsea and the player would have entered the 2024/25 campaign with a point to prove. The France international has done this to the best of his ability, producing seven goals across 11 appearances for the Blues, but Enzo Maresca has put a ceiling on what the forward can achieve.

The Italian has opted to play Nicolas Jackson as his striker so far, which has resulted in Nkunku starting just one of Chelsea’s opening seven Premier League matches.

According to Football Insider, this has left the former RB Leipzig star unhappy and sources have told the outlet that if the 26-year-old’s situation does not change, he is willing to force a move away from Stamford Bridge next summer.

PSG have shown interest in Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku

It was reported this week that several clubs are monitoring Nkunku’s situation at Chelsea, with PSG said to be huge admirers of the French international. The Ligue 1 champions are where the 26-year-old started his career and a return could interest the forward.

The upcoming months will be interesting regarding Nkunku’s future as the Premier League club will not want to let the former Leipzig man leave.

There will be opportunities for the French star to prove his worth in the English top flight but unfortunately for him, Jackson has delivered so far by providing four goals and three assists across Chelsea’s opening seven games.