“Yes, they’re going to sell him” – Chelsea owners tipped to let star leave as they “don’t care” about the club

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes that the current Blues owners will sell Cole Palmer at some point, as that’s their business model, and that’s what they care about, rather than the good of the club.

Chelsea signed Palmer from Manchester City just over a year ago now, and he’s proven a revelation at Stamford Bridge, performing better than many would have imagined, quickly becoming one of the top players in the Premier League despite having previously been on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s first-team.

Leboeuf believes Chelsea will want to make a profit on Palmer if possible, so he suspects they would absolutely cash in on the England international if a big offer came in for him.

The former French World Cup winner is unsure, however, if he could see someone like Real Madrid making a huge bid for Palmer as they already have a similar English midfield talent of their own in the form of Jude Bellingham, who has also been superb in the last year or so since joining the club.

Asked about the possibility of Palmer being sold by Chelsea, Leboeuf told Safest Casino Sites: “Well they bought him for a very good price. So I guess if they get an offer for £100 million, because it’s their business, the trading business.

“Chelsea will go against their business model if they don’t sell. Of course the fans are going to be upset but if they don’t sell him for £100 million when they bought him for like £45 million, that would be absolutely stupid of them to forgo their trading business system.

“So yes, they’re going to sell him because they don’t care [about the club]. They are there to make money, not there to get results. Results are for the fans, money are for the owners.

“It’s like the same thing with Manchester United, I guess Liverpool too, those boards they just want money.

“But at the same time, that would be stupid from Real Madrid [to buy Palmer]. They don’t need him. They have Jude Billingham. Where do you want to put Cole Palmer? On the bench?”