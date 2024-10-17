Eddie Howe to Manchester United? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would reportedly consider taking the Manchester United job if they approached him over potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Man Utd and plenty of fans will probably be feeling that it’s time to make a change, with Ten Hag arguably lucky to have held on to his job this summer.

Howe is now being linked with the United job and Team Talk report that the English tactician could be open to accepting an approach, though it’s also suggested that Newcastle are not currently worried about losing their manager.

Howe has done some impressive work at St James’ Park and it would be a huge blow for the Magpies to lose him, but it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising to see him lured away by a bigger club at some point.

Eddie Howe – should he stay at Newcastle or join Man United?

The project at Newcastle is an exciting one, but there surely aren’t many managers out there who’d find it easy to turn down United, even if they’re not the force they once were.

MUFC remain one of the biggest brands in world football, and the prospect of trying to return them to their former glory would surely be an exciting challenge for Howe, and indeed many other ambitious managers in the game.

Thomas Tuchel had been United’s top target prior to him taking the England job, according to the Times, so it could be that the club will now look at a number of other options, and Howe certainly seems like one of the stronger candidates out there.

Meanwhile, Howe has also been linked with Tottenham as it was recently reported by the Sun that Amanda Staveley could look to bring him with her from Newcastle.