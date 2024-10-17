Premier League manager would seriously consider Manchester United job if approached

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe to Manchester United? (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would reportedly consider taking the Manchester United job if they approached him over potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Man Utd and plenty of fans will probably be feeling that it’s time to make a change, with Ten Hag arguably lucky to have held on to his job this summer.

Howe is now being linked with the United job and Team Talk report that the English tactician could be open to accepting an approach, though it’s also suggested that Newcastle are not currently worried about losing their manager.

Howe has done some impressive work at St James’ Park and it would be a huge blow for the Magpies to lose him, but it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising to see him lured away by a bigger club at some point.

Eddie Howe could be open to the Manchester United job (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe – should he stay at Newcastle or join Man United?

The project at Newcastle is an exciting one, but there surely aren’t many managers out there who’d find it easy to turn down United, even if they’re not the force they once were.

MUFC remain one of the biggest brands in world football, and the prospect of trying to return them to their former glory would surely be an exciting challenge for Howe, and indeed many other ambitious managers in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Player reveals he snubbed transfer approach from major Man United rival when he left Old Trafford
Two West Ham players in list of the 10 worst signings of the summer
Journalist claims Leeds playmaker is being treated unfairly by manager

Thomas Tuchel had been United’s top target prior to him taking the England job, according to the Times, so it could be that the club will now look at a number of other options, and Howe certainly seems like one of the stronger candidates out there.

Meanwhile, Howe has also been linked with Tottenham as it was recently reported by the Sun that Amanda Staveley could look to bring him with her from Newcastle.

More Stories Eddie Howe

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.