“The toughest decision” – Premier League ace opens up about difficult Arsenal transfer exit

Emile Smith Rowe left Arsenal for Fulham in the summer (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has opened up about his decision to leave the club for Fulham in this summer’s transfer window.

It seems this was not an easy decision for Smith Rowe to make, with the 24-year-old admitting it was probably the toughest choice of his career so far after a lengthy spell on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith Rowe was struggling for playing time at Arsenal, and it seems he’d had it in the back of his mind for two years that he could perhaps be happier if he left for more opportunities to get on the pitch on a regular basis.

Still, speaking to the Telegraph, Smith Rowe says there wasn’t exactly one moment for him when he felt he had to leave Arsenal, even if it ended up ultimately coming to being one of the hardest decisions he’d had to make.

Emile Smith Rowe on transfer away from Arsenal

“I can’t remember an actual, exact moment,” he said. “But for the last two seasons I haven’t played as much as I wanted to and it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to be happy again.

“I wanted to be playing. Sometimes you have to think of the best for yourself. I always want to put my club first but at the same time I have to make myself happy.

“It was probably the toughest decision I’ve had to make (to leave). But I spoke to my family and we decided it was the best thing for me.”

Smith Rowe has started well at Fulham and it looks like a good move for all involved, with Arsenal undoubtedly benefitting financially from allowing the England international to move on for a healthy fee, considering he’d cost them nothing as he came up through their academy.