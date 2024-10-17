“One hell of a risk” – Former CEO offers damaging opinion on new Man United idea

A documentary involving Erik ten Hag could be a huge risk for Man United. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images

News that Man United are being swamped with offers to make a documentary has been met with caution by one former Premier League CEO, who believes that the current goings on behind the scenes with Erik ten Hag could prove to be chaotic.

For example, it’s believed that the Red Devils are already looking for a replacement for the Dutchman.

Man United documentary with Erik ten Hag could be chaotic

Thomas Tuchel might have been that man, however, the Football Association surprised everyone with their announcement earlier this week that the German will take over as head coach of the England national team until 2026.

Former United right-back and now well-respected pundit, Gary Neville, said that questions now have to be asked as to how Tuchel was allowed to slip through United’s fingers.

If the club are indeed willing to move ten Hag on, news that United could go the way of Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and others and allow a behind-the-scenes documentary could be one bad decision too far.

Indeed, former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, has offered a damaging opinion to the North West giants if they do seek to allow the cameras in, as The Sun have suggested they might.

“They will negotiate the right to look at how it’s going to be edited,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“If they don’t and the producers get the right to show what’s really going on behind the scenes, then United have got a lot to worry about because it’s not a happy ship right now.

“Any documentary worth its salt wouldn’t give that right away, because they lose the real story.

“There’s a lot of dissatisfaction and a lot of issues. If United were brave and they show what’s going on and it then ends up a success, it would be great for them. But it could just be a story of a club in chaos who slip further down.

“It’s worked for Sunderland and Wrexham, but those are easier stories to tell. At Burnley, it’s been quite damaging for Vincent Kompany. There are a few who have gone either way.

“But for a club the size and scale of Man United, it’s one hell of a risk. It all depends on the rights they sign away.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe surely wouldn’t be so short-sighted as to authorise a documentary at this stage.

It’s not as if the club need any further negative exposure, which is likely to be the outcome if any ‘access all areas’ type footage is aired in the short term.