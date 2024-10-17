Why Thomas Tuchel’s appointment will only give Erik ten Hag a temporary reprieve at Man United

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The pressure on the shoulders of Erik ten Hag is becoming ever more intense, and the Man United boss must know the writing is on the wall if results don’t improve.

In many ways the current international break came at just the right time for the Dutchman, though the Red Devils are already apparently courting another candidate as his potential replacement.

Erik ten Hag doesn’t have long to save his Man United job

With Thomas Tuchel also being appointed by England this week, former United right-back and now outspoken pundit, Gary Neville, suggested that questions needed to be asked as to why the national team beat United to Tuchel’s hire, given that it was believed the German was a candidate for the role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Though the Dutchman has appeared keen to remain positive in many of the interviews that he’s conducted recently, the disconnect between him and a number of his players seems blindingly obvious once they take to the pitch.

There are certain standards that are expected of those who pull on the red shirt, and far too many of ten Hag’s signings are not getting anywhere near to scaling those heights at the moment.

It therefore shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the tipping point could be just around the corner.

According to Mirror Sport, ten Hag has just seven games to save his job in the United dugout.

The four Premier League fixtures (Brentford, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester), plus two more in the Europa League (Fenerbahce, PAOK), and another test against the Foxes in the Carabao Cup will take United up to the next international break.

By that point it will be mid November, and would be the perfect time to reassess for the United board, given that the January transfer window will be six weeks or so away.