Manchester United won the FA Cup final against Manchester City last season which allowed them to qualify for the Europa League.

They finished eighth in the league under the leadership of Erik ten Hag last season but they still managed to make it to the Europa League by winning yet another silverware last season.

Ten Hag has managed to win the League Cup and the FA Cup with the Red Devils, despite his disappointing performance in the league and in Europe.

The Premier League giants will be determined to prove themselves in Europe this year by winning the Europa League.

Their start this season has not been the best with the Premier League side failing to beat both FC Twente and FC Porto but their next match against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side gives them the opportunity to kick start their campaign and challenge to win the competition.

Ten Hag and his team will be ready to prove themselves on the European stage and they would have to start performing from their next game in the competition, which is against a tough Fenerbahce side.

So, what can we expect from the Red Devils on their difficult away trip to Turkey?

Fenerbahce team news vs Man United

Man United are set to come up against familiar faces in Sofyan Amrabat and Fred when they meet Fenerbahce in the Europa League, not to forget Mourinho on the sideline managing the Turkish side.

Dusan Tadic is the man in form for the Turkish side, having scored five goals in all competitions this season. He scored for them against FC Twente and Man United will have to keep an eye on him.

Caglar Soyuncu and Irfan Egribayat are recovering well from injury issues and they could be fit to face the Premier League side.

Fenerbahce predicted line up: Livakovic, Muldur, Djiku, Becao, Oosterwolde, Szymanski, Fred, Amrabat, Tadic, En-Nesyri, Kahveci.

Man United team news vs Fenerbahce

Man United will be without Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Their defensive trio are still out with fitness issues and although they are making progress, the game against the Turkish giants might come too early for them.

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo both missed out on representing England during the international break and their status for the Europa League match against Fenerbahce remains unclear but the centre-back is expected to get fit just in time to start the match.

Mason Mount might be able to return to action for this match but it is highly unlikely that the Man United manager will start him for the difficult away match against Fenerbahce.

Noussair Mazraoui is set to miss the match after dealing with cardiac issues recently and getting treated for it.

The Red Devils have no other injury concerns with most of their starting line up fit and ready to face Mourinho’s side in the Europa League.

Man United predicted line up: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Evans, Eriksen, Ugarte, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Fenerbahce-Man United head-to-head record

Fenerbahce and Man United have come up against each other six times, with both the sides winning three each.

Their first meeting was in the Champions League back in 1996, when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side managed to win 2-0 away from home.

Their last match against each other was played in 2016 in the Europa League when Fenerbahce beat the Red Devils 2-1.

It is all square between both the sides in terms of head to head record which makes it even more exciting.

The fact that both of them have not played a draw together shows that it is going to be an eventful and entertaining encounter.

There will be no favourites for the match but considering their current form, Fenerbahce are doing much better than Ten Hag’s team.

The Turkish side are currently 13th in the Europa League while Man United are sitting in the 23rd position, still without a win in the competition this season.

