(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Francis Coquelin could be set for a return to England with Championship side Leeds United.

That is according to the latest report from The Sun, who claim that the Yorkshire club are considering offering the midfielder a short-term deal at Elland Road.

Coquelin joined Arsenal as a youngster in 2008 from Stade Laval U17,and came through the ranks at the club where he spent 10 years.

He earned himself a reputation for his work rate, aggressive tackling, and ability to break up opposition play.

The Frenchman was pivotal in Arsenal’s midfield during the 2014-2015 season, when he formed an effective partnership with Santi Cazorla. He made 160 appearances for the first team and provided 3 assists for Arsenal, and won two FA Cups with the Gunners.

In 2018, he transferred to La Liga, joining Valencia, where he continued to demonstrate his defensive prowess, helping the team win the Copa del Rey in 2019. He joined Villarreal in 2020 and spent 4 years there, scoring 6 goals and assisting 3 in 107 games.

Francis Coquelin is open to a move to Leeds

Leeds have lost midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries. The club is also without Manor Solomon and Max Wober, with the latter undergoing a knee surgery which will keep him out until December.

Daniel Farke previously admitted that while he is not a fan of October signings, he might be forced into entering the free-agent market to find an immediate solution.

Coquelin is reportedly open to a move, but he is not the only free agent the club is considering. Farke has several players in his sight as a short-term solution to the current injury crisis at the club, including former West Ham man Cheikhou Kouyate, who is currently training with them during the international break.

The Sun further reports that Farke has invited Coquelin to work with his squad at Thorp Arch along with other potential free agents.