Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to become Norwich City’s first-team coach.

The retired 32-year-old is currently in charge of Arsenal’s under-21s — a position he has held since July 2022.

Overseeing the young Gunners in just under 60 matches, across all competitions, Wilshere has averaged 1.64 points per game.

Jack Wilshere in talks to join Norwich City

Impressing during his two years in charge of the Gunners’ youth side, the former England international is now looking to the next step in his coaching career.

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Art de Roche, Wilshere is close to being appointed Norwich City’s first-team coach.

This news comes after Narcis Pelach recently left the Canaries to become manager of 17th-placed Stoke City.

Should Wilshere reach a total agreement with Delia Smith’s side, he will join Johannes Thorup’s backroom staff in what would be a significant appointment, both for the club and for the ex-Arsenal playmaker.

The Canaries currently sit seventh in the Championship table and are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2020.